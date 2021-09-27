QPR vs Birmingham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Birmingham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Following their strong start to the campaign, QPR have faltered of late. Mark Warburton's side are currently 10th in the league and have won only one of their last five games across all competitions. The Hoops will hope to turn their fortunes around with a win against Birmingham on Tuesday.

Birmingham are currently 12th in the league and have only managed to win one of their last six games across all competitions. Lee Bowyer's side are going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Preston last time out. The Blues will look to bounce back with a win against QPR on Tuesday.

With both sides in similar runs of form, Tuesday's fixture is sure to be a well-contested matchup.

QPR vs Birmingham Head-to-Head

Birmingham slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with QPR winning only one.

Birmingham came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic made sure of the three points after Charlie Austin put QPR ahead in the first half.

QPR Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

Birmingham Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

QPR vs Birmingham Team News

Wallace is yet to recover from his hamstring injury

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-1 defeat to West Brom last time out.

Lee Wallace and Sam Field are still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham

Neil Etheridge tested positive for COVID-19 back in July and is unavailable. Apart from that, Lee Bowyer will have a full strength side to choose from for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Neil Etheridge

QPR vs Birmingham Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Jimmy Dunne, Jordy de Wijs, Bob Dickie; Yoann Barbet, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Moses Odubajo; Chris Willock, Elias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; George Friend, Harlee Dean, Dion Sanderson; Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Maxime Colin; Tahith Chong; Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan

QPR vs Birmingham Prediction

It is hard to pick between the two sides based on their recent form, however, home advantage should help QPR over the line on the night.

We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with a win.

Prediction: QPR 1-0 Birmingham

Edited by Peter P