QPR vs Blackburn Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

QPR and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 34 fixture on Saturday.

The home side will be coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough last weekend. All four goals came after the break, with Chuba Akpom opening up the score at the 64th minute. The former Arsenal man missed a 77th-minute penalty before converting the rebound, while Riley McGree made sure of the result in injury time.

Blackburn Rovers claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over Blackpool in midweek. Tryhys Dolan's 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

QPR FC



The gaffer speaks ahead of Saturday's clash with Blackburn Rovers





The win saw the Lancashire outfit climb to fourth spot on the table, having garnered 52 points from 33 matches. QPR are currently occupying the 18th spot with 39 points, which show their effort in 33 games.

QPR vs Blackburn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 56 occasions in the past. Blackburn Rovers lead 27-17, while 12 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on the opening day of the season in July 2022, where Blackburn Rovers claimed a 1-0 home win.

Blackburn Rovers are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with five matches in this sequence having ended in a share of the spoils.

Seven of QPR's last nine matches in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, while seven of their last 10 produced three goals or more.

QPR are on a 10-game winless run in the league, which is currently the longest stretch without victory in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers' have scored more than once in just one of their last 16 Championship games.

QPR are without a win at home in the league since October, having lost six matches and drawn two in this run.

QPR vs Blackburn Prediction

QPR's poor run of form has seen them drop from promotion contenders to looking over their shoulders at the dropzone. Their 10-game winless run represents their worst form since 2006.

Blackburn Rovers are firmly in the promotion race, but this has largely been down to their strong home form as they largely struggled on their travels.

A major problem for John Dahl Tomasson's side has been a lack of goals, but QPR's porous backline could be there for the taking. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

QPR vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

