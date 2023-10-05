QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023 

QPR will square off against Blackburn Rovers in an EFL Championship matchday 11 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United in midweek. Crysencio Summerville scored the match-winner in the ninth minute in a game that saw QPR striker Lydon Dykes end the game in goal following Asmir Begovic's injury-time dismissal.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Coventry City. Haji Wright stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 85th minute.

The defeat left them in 20th-spot, having garnered 10 points from as many games. QPR are two spots and two points below in the relegation zone.

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. Blackburn Rovers have 28 wins to their name, QPR were victorious on 17 occasions, while 12 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Blackburn Rovers claimed a 3-1 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

QPR won just one of 15 league games played at home in 2023, losing 10. Only twice before have they lost more league games at home in a calender year.

Blackburn Rovers are aiming to win four successive head-to-head games for the first time since January 1996.

QPR have not scored more than one goal in their last 20 home games in all competitions.

Blackburn Rovers have failed to find the back of the net in just two of their last 15 games.

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Two struggling sides will face one another, with defeat for either likely to leave them in the relegation zone. The hosts already find themselves in the bottom three at the moment, with their patchy home form leaving them in danger of falling out of the top two divisions for the first time in two decades.

Blackburn Rovers have fared slightly better, although their run of four defeats in their last five league games is likely to be a cause for concern for manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals