QPR vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points on matchday 13 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Fulham on Saturday. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace to guide the hosts to all three points in the London derby.

Blackburn Rovers settled for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Coventry City on their own patch. Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher scored to put the Riversiders two goals up at the break but Coventry City completed a second-half fightback.

Just one point separates the two sides in mid-table and they will each have their eyes on securing maximum points to boost their chances of entering the playoff spots.

QPR are the better-placed side in eighth spot on 18 points. Blackburn Rovers are directly beneath them in ninth position.

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 53 previous occasions and Blackburn Rovers have a better record with 25 wins to their name. QPR were victorious on 16 occasions while 12 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Yoann Barbet's 54th-minute goal was enough to give QPR a 1-0 victory on home turf.

The home side have won three of their last five matches in all competitions while Rovers are winless in three consecutive league games.

QPR form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-L-L-W-D

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

QPR

Sam Field (knee), Lee Wallace (hamstring) and Chris Owens are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lee Wallace, Sam Field, Chris Owens

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

Joe Rankin-Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) have all been sidelined. The ever-present Harry Pickering tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

Injuries: Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton

COVID-19: Harry Pickering

Suspension: None

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng (GK); Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie; Sam McCallum, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair; Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Daniel Ayala, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Reda Khadra; Daniel Butterworth

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The two sides are closely matched and will not want to drop points against a potential rival for the playoff spots.

QPR have been the more consistent side this season but their defensive lapses have been a cause for worry. This means Blackburn Rovers will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet but their form on the road has left a lot to be desired.

The two sides are likely to cancel each other out, although QPR's strong home form could see them eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

