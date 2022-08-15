QPR vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Queen's Park Rangers (QPR) host Blackpool at Loftus Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

QPR are currently 10th in the league, one point off the top six. Michael Beale's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Sunderland last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Blackpool on Tuesday.

Blackpool are currently 17th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Michael Appleton's side have not won a game in any competition since their opening game of the season against Reading. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting contest.

QPR vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

QPR have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, wtih Blackpool winning only one.

QPR came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Jimmy Dunne and Luke Amos were enough to secure the victory, with Josh Bowler getting on the scoresheet for Blackpool on the night.

QPR Form Guide: D-L-W-L

Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-L-W

QPR vs Blackpool Team News

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Sunderland last time out. Beale will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Blackpool came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Swansea City last time out. Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Keshi Anderson, Luke Garbutt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC Michael Appleton on today's performance and result:



blackpoolfc.co.uk/videos Michael Appleton on today's performance and result: 🎥 Michael Appleton on today's performance and result: ⬇️blackpoolfc.co.uk/videos

QPR Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Niko Hamalainen, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Osman Kakay; Stefan Johansen, Sam Field; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Albert Adomah; Lyndon Dykes

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-5-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; Theodor Corbeanu, Sonny Carey, Lewis Fiorini, Kenneth Dougall, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

QPR vs Blackpool Prediction

Despite neither side being in the best form of late, QPR should have enough quality to get past Blackpool on Tuesday.

We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Blackpool

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adit Jaganathan