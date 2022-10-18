QPR vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October, 2022

QPR host Cardiff City at Loftus Road in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

QPR are currently 4th in the league, one point off the top of the table. Michael Beale's side have been in good form of late, having won three of their last five games. They will be going into the game off the back of a 3-1 defeat against Luton Town and will look to bounce back with a win against Cardiff on Wednesday.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, are currently 18th in the league, five points above the relegation zone. Mark Hudson's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost two of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

QPR vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

QPR have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Cardiff City winning only one.

Cardiff City's solitary win came the last time the two sides met back in March. Goals from Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill were enough to secure the victory after Andre Gray gave QPR the lead on the night.

QPR have the 3rd best attack in the league, having scored 20 goals in their 14 games so far this season.

Cardiff City have the 3rd worst attack in the league, having only scored 12 goals from their 14 games so far this season

QPR vs Cardiff City Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

QPR will be without Chris Willock, Ethan Laird and Leon Balogun for the game. Meanwhile, Ebou Adams, Jamilu Collins, Mahlon Romeo and Rubin Colwill are all out for Cardiff City.

QPR should have enough to get past Cardiff City based on form and quality. We predict QPR will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: QPR 2-0 Cardiff City

QPR vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Cardiff City have one of the worst attacks in the league)

Tip 3 - Ilias Chair to score/assist (The midfielder has three goals and five assists in 14 games so far this season)

