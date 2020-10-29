QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

QPR’s humiliating 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Wednesday leaves them hanging above the bottom three by two points as they slipped to 19th.

The Loftus Road outfit are yet to win since the opening day of the season and have picked up just three points out of a possible 15 during their last five league outings.

Cardiff City are indeed unbeaten in their last five games but have only managed one win in that time.

They will feel their draw away at Derby in midweek was a case of points dropped rather than a point gained, and Neil Harris will know that any other result but a win on Saturday will produce some grumblings in his camp.

Both teams are hungry for a much-needed win, so we could have some end-to-end action in store in this second-tier classic.

QPR vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

QPR have not lost at home to the Bluebirds since April 2010 – six Loftus Road ties ago.

Within the last decade, the hosts have won five of the 11 games played between the two sides, losing three and drawing three.

Cardiff beat QPR 3-0 in Wales last season but lost the reverse fixture 6-1 – their second-ever heaviest loss to their league rivals and their largest defeat to them since the turn of the century.

Advertisement

Saturday’s game will be the 23rd time in a row that they meet in the Championship.

Overall, QPR have come out victorious against Cardiff on 36 occasions while Cardiff have emerged winners 27 times.

There have been 14 draws since their first encounter 89 years ago.

QPR vs Cardiff City Team News

The hosts will be without defender Rob Dickie, who picked up a red card in their loss to Barnsley in midweek.

Lee Wallace could come back into the matchday squad after picking up a knock to the knee on Saturday, but he is unlikely to feature much, if at all, throughout the 90 minutes.

Injured: Luke Amos

Doubtful: Lee Wallace

Suspended: Rob Dickie

Lee Tomlin could come back into the Cardiff City side after time on the touchline, though he may not get too many minutes.

The same applies to Filip Benkovic, who is working his way back to full fitness, while Jordi Osei-Tutu is a doubt as he is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Bright Osyai-Samuel was left out of the loss to Barnsley after rejecting a new contract earlier this week.

Injured: Greg Cunningham

Doubtful: Lee Tomlin, Filip Benkovic, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Bright Osyai-Samuel

Suspended: None

Advertisement

QPR vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay, Conor Masterson, Yoann Barbet, Todd Kane, Tom Carroll, Dominic Ball, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Sheyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore

Very happy to be back from injury and out there last night 🙌🏼 Time to kick on now 🤞🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/1LjBCV2RBd — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) October 29, 2020

QPR vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both sides have been rather lacklustre since returning from the international break and admittedly, this game may not be the best of spectacles to watch.

They have both struggled to find the back of the net while they haven’t exactly had the surest of defences.

However, both teams are hungry for another Championship win and are sure to take risks. This approach may see them cancel each other out.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Cardiff City