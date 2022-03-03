QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

QPR will welcome Cardiff City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of opposing results. The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers last Saturday. Reda Khadra's 77th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Uche Ikpeazu stepped off the bench and scored a late winner to help Cardiff City secure a 1-0 victory over Derby County on Tuesday.

The win saw the Welsh outfit climb to the 18th spot in the table, having garnered 39 points from 35 matches. QPR's loss to Blackburn saw them drop beneath the Lancashire outfit into fifth position.

QPR vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 80 occasions in the past, and QPR have a better record with 39 wins to their name.

Cardiff City were victorious on 27 occasions, while 14 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Andre Gray's first-half strike helped QPR secure a narrow 1-0 away win on matchday 16 of the current campaign.

QPR form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Cardiff City form guide: W-L-L-D-W

QPR vs Cardiff City Team News

QPR

Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace have all been ruled out with injuries. Lyndon Dykes is a doubt for the game. Seny Dieng was substituted in the last game and is also a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Sam McCallum, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: Lyndon Dykes, Seny Dieng

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

Max Watters, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison and Isaac Vassell have all been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Max Watters, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Isaac Vassell

Suspension: None

QPR vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall (GK); Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Moses Odubajo, Sam Field, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock; Andre Gray

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies (GK); Joel Bagan, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Cody Drameh; Joe Ralls, Ryan Wintle, Thomas Doyle; Uche Ikpeazu, Jordan Hugill

QPR's poor recent run has threatened to derail their promotion aspirations but they will relish a return to familiar surroundings at Loftus Road. The capital side have a formidable home record and will be expected to bounce back with a win.

Cardiff City have been poor on the road in recent weeks and we are backing their away day blues to continue. It will be a comfortable victory for QPR.

Prediction: QPR 3-1 Cardiff City

