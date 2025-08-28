QPR vs Charlton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

QPR renew acquaintances with Charlton Athletic as the fourth round of games beckons in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Julien Stephan's QPR are coming off a 7-1 mauling at Coventry City last weekend. The hosts ended the game as a contest long before half-time, going five goals to the good inside 43 minutes, with Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni helping themselves to braces.

Victor Topp added two goals of hs own before Richard Kane pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time. But it was scant consolation, as Coventry registered their biggest win in the second tier while the Hoops slumped to the relegation zone, in 22nd, with one point from three games.

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones' Charlton are fresh off a 1-0 home loss to 2023-24 champions Leicester City. Abdul Fatawu's 48th-minute strike at The Valley sunk the Addicks, whose unbeaten start to life in the second tier ended. They are now 14th in the points table with four points.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Charlton Championship clash at Loftus Road:

QPR vs Charlton head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 71 meetings across competitions, Charlton lead QPR 26-23, winning their last clash on penaltes at home in the League Cup in August 2022 after a 1-1 draw.

QPR have won once in their last six clashes with the Addicks, losing four, including the last two.

QPR are winless in seven home games - all in the Championship - since last season, losing three, since beating Derby County 4-0 in February.

Charlton have won once in five outings on the road across competitions, losing twice, since winning 1-0 at Cambridge United in League One in April.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: L-L-L-D-W; Charlton: L-L-D-W-W

QPR vs Charlton prediction

Neither side have had the start to the season they would have hoped for, especially QPR, who are coming off one of their worst league losses in recent memory.

The Addicks hold a narrow head-to-head advantage ahead of their first Championship meeting in five years, which they won 1-0 at home in June 2020. The reverse fixture six months earlier at Loftus Road had ended goalless.

Despite both sides' underwhelming starts to the campaign, the Addicks could sneak out a narrow win.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Charlton

QPR vs Charton betting tips

Tip-1: Charlton to win

Tip-2: QPR to score: Yes (The Hoops have scored in all four games this season.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

