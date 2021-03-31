QPR vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR will trade tackles with Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday in a matchday 39 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Reading just before the international break. Goals from Yakou Meite and Lyndon Dykes ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, Coventry City played out a goalless draw in a relegation six-pointer against Wycombe Wanderers.

That draw was enough to see the Sky Blues climb up to 20th on the standings. QPR are higher up in 12th place, having accrued 50 points from 37 games to date.

QPR vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 121 occasions in the past and there is very little to divide them based on their head-to-head record.

Coventry City have a slight advantage with 48 wins, while 31 previous matches ended in a stalemate. QPR were victorious 42 times in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday two of the current campaign. A five-goal thriller was settled by an 84th-minute strike from Kyle McFadzean which gave Coventry City a 3-2 home win.

QPR have rediscovered their best form of late after a bit of a slump in February. The Hoops have lost just one of their last five games.

Coventry City have been in extremely poor form in recent weeks, with just two wins registered in their last 12 league games.

QPR form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Coventry City form guide: D-L-W-L-D

QPR vs Coventry City Team News

QPR

The hosts have three players sidelined with fitness issues. Thomas Carroll (knee), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Thomas Carroll, Charlie Owens

Suspension: None

Coventry City

The visitors have long-term absentee Jodi Jones ruled out with an ACL injury. Defender Fankaty Dabo hobbled off with a suspected hamstring injury against Wycombe and scans suggest he could be out for a month.

Ben Sheaf suffered a hip injury while in action for the under-23s during the international break and is unavailable for selection.

Kyle McFadzean has served out his suspension for the red card received against Luton Town and should be available for selection.

Injury: Jodi Jones, Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf

Suspension: None

QPR vs Coventry City Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Jordy de Wijs, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Josh Pask, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Maxime Biamou

QPR vs Coventry City Prediction

Both sides have relatively expansive defenses. While the hosts have the capacity to take advantage, Coventry's blunt attack means that Seny Diang might not be a busy man.

We are predicting that QPR's fine run will continue in a relatively comfortable victory.

Prediction: QPR 2-0 Coventry City