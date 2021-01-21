QPR vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR will welcome Derby County to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

This matchday 26 fixture will pit 17th against 21st on the table. The hosts are looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone, while Derby County are just a point above the drop-zone.

The two sides come into this clash on the back of narrow victories. QPR needed a second-half Chris Willock goal to see off Cardiff City on their own turf. Meanwhile, Derby County were 1-0 home victors over high-flying Bournemouth.

A win here for QPR will see them put further daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. Derby County, on the other hand, need all three points to boost their fight for safety.

QPR vs Derby County Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 60 occasions in the past, with Derby County having the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Rams have 22 wins and 20 draws to their name, while the Hoops were victorious on 18 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November, on matchday 10 of the current season. A late Macauley Bonne strike gave QPR all three points away from home.

Advertisement

QPR form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Derby County form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

QPR vs Derby County Team News

QPR

The hosts have three players sidelined through injury. Lee Wallace (knock), Charlie Owens (knee), and Luke Amos (ACL) will all miss the visit of Derby County.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Lee Wallace, Charlie Owens, Luke Amos

Suspension: None

Derby County

Derby County had an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier in the month but they have been boosted by the return of several players.

The Pride Park outfit have Curtis Davies sidelined with an ankle injury. There are no suspension worries for the visitors ahead of their trip to the capital.

Preparing for the trip to London 👊



🔜 #QPRvDCFC pic.twitter.com/ch07NflncE — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 21, 2021

Injury: Curtis Davies

Suspension: None

QPR vs Derby County Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-4-1): Seny Diang (GK); Niko Hamalainen, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Lyndon Dykes, Tom Carroll, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Bright Osayi-Samuel

Advertisement

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Matthew Clarke, Andre Wisdom, George Evans; Lee Buchanan, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Nathan Byrne; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kamil Jozwiak

QPR vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County have struggled in front of goal for most of the season and have scored more than once just twice in their last 22 games.

QPR, for their part, have not exactly set the world ablaze with their goal-scoring abilities. This encounter could be a low-scoring affair.

However, the need for points could see both sides cancel each other out with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Derby County