QPR vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The third round of the English League Cup is set to be played in midweek and will see QPR host Everton on Tuesday night.

QPR have already advanced further this campaign than they did in the competition last season. They beat Leyton Orient on penalties in the first round after the game ended 1-1 in normal time. QPR then advanced from the second round with a 2-0 win over League One side Oxford United.

QPR's two cup wins this campaign came in a period when the side enjoyed a good run of form as they went unbeaten in eight games across all competitions. They have, however, failed to win any of their last three games.

Everton joined the EFL Cup in the second round this season and were drawn against Championship side Huddersfield Town. The Toffees won the game 2-1 despite being a man down for over half an hour. Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes scored for Everton.

Everton have been in brilliant form in their league assignments this season, with three wins and a draw in their first four games. However, the Merseyside outfit were handed their first defeat of the campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday as they lost 3-0.

QPR vs Everton Head-to-Head

There have been 52 meetings between QPR and Everton in the past. Everton have won 25 of those games while QPR have won 15 matches. A total of 12 games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Premier League clash back in 2015. Everton won the game 2-1, handing QPR one of their 24 defeats in the top flight that campaign en route to relegation.

QPR Form Guide (EFL Cup): W-W

Everton Form Guide (EFL Cup): W

QPR vs Everton Team News

QPR

Lee Wallace and Samuel Field are both unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss Tuesday's game. Luke Amos is a doubt for the encounter as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Samuel Field

Doubtful: Luke Amos

Suspended: None

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Fabian Delph will both miss the game due to injuries. James Rodriguez is also expected to miss out due to fitness concerns, as he is yet to appear for the club this campaign.

Injured: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fabian Delph, James Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Everton Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Robert Dickie, Jordy de Wijs, Yoann Barbet; Moses Odubajo, Christopher Willock, Stefan Johansen, Sam McCallum; Ilias Chair; Andre Gray, Charlie Austin

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic; Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate; Jonjoe Kenny, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Lucas Digne; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Salomon Rondon

QPR vs Everton Prediction

QPR have not won any of their last three games in the EFL Championship, conceding seven goals in the process.

Everton lost their last league game, thereby ending a run of five straight games without defeat in all competitions. Rafa Benitez's side should pick up a win on Tuesday.

Prediction: QPR 1-3 Everton

