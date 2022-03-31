QPR vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Fulham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

QPR are currently 8th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to 5th. Mark Warburton's side have been in poor form recently, having lost four of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham are currently eight points clear at the top of the league table. Marco Silva's side lost their last game 1-0 against West Brom and will be hoping to bounce back with a win against QPR on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Fulham to consolidate their place at the top of the table with a win against a QPR side in poor form.

QPR vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Fulham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against QPR, winning four of them.

Fulham demolished QPR 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Antonee Robinson, Bobby Reid and a brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic were enough to secure the win on the night, with Lyndon Dykes grabbing a consolation goal for QPR.

QPR Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Fulham Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

QPR vs Fulham Team News

Willock will be a huge miss for QPR

QPR

Lyndon Dykes is a doubt for the game having just returned from injury. Meanwhile, Chris Willock, Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer are all still out injured.

Injured: Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer

Doubtful: Lyndon Dykes

Suspended: None

Fulham

Fulham have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against West Brom last time out. Neeskens Kebano and Terence Kongolo are both still out injured.

Injured: Neeskens Kebano, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Fulham Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kieren Westwood; Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Dion Sanderson; Sam McCallum, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Albert Adomag; Elias Chair, Luke Amos; Andre Gray

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Jean Michael Seri, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

QPR vs Fulham Prediction

Both teams have had strong seasons so far and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. However, Fulham have been incredible this season and that will give them the edge against QPR.

We predict an entertaining game, with Fulham coming out on top.

Prediction: QPR 1-3 Fulham

