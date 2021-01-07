QPR vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21 

The third round of the FA Cup will take place this weekend and one of the high-profile clashes will see QPR host Fulham in a London derby.

The home side come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Norwich City. Meanwhile, Fulham have not been in action since their boxing day goalless draw with Southampton.

Replays have been scrapped due to the congested nature of the ongoing campaign. Given that a place in the fourth round awaits the winner of this fixture, both sides will go all out for a victory.

🗣 We want to hear from more #QPR fans about their own industry - get in touch! — QPR FC (@QPR) January 6, 2021

QPR vs Fulham Head-to-Head

This will be the 40th clash between the two sides and Fulham have the slight advantage over their London rivals.

The Cottagers have 18 wins and seven draws to their name, while QPR were victorious on 14 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in June during the last EFL Championship campaign. Goals from Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie helped Fulham overcome a first-minute deficit to pick up a 2-1 victory.

QPR form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Advertisement

Fulham form guide: L-D-D-D-D

QPR vs Fulham Team News

QPR

Four players are sidelined by injury for the hosts. Luke Amos (ACL), Charlie Owens (knee), Lee Wallace (knock), and Osman Kakay (ankle) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Lee Wallace, Osman Kaky, Charlie Owens

Suspension: None

Fulham

The Premier League confirmed that Fulham had some positive COVID-19 cases during the tests carried out in December and January, leading to the postponement of their games against Burnley and Tottenham.

The identities of the players were, however, not revealed and it is unknown if they have fully recovered or are still in their period of self-isolation.

The only known injury concern for manager Scott Parker is defender Terrence Kongolo, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

There are no suspension worries for Fulham.

Injury: Terrence Kongolo

Suspension: None

QPR vs Fulham Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-4-1): Seny Diang (GK); Niko Hamalainen, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Lyndon Dykes, Tom Carroll, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Bright Osayi-Samuel

Advertisement

Fulham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marek Rodak (GK); Tosin Adarobioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby Reed; Ivan Cavaleiro, Aleksandar Mitrovic

QPR vs Fulham Prediction

The fact that Fulham have not been in action for over two weeks could have them more refreshed for this fixture. However, the impact of the positive COVID-19 cases could take a toll.

QPR have been in indifferent form this season. However, they are capable of picking up a win against a Fulham side that will prioritize Premier League safety over progress in the FA Cup.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Fulham