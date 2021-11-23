QPR vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Huddersfield at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

QPR are currently sixth in the league, one point ahead of their opponents. Mark Warburton's side are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Huddersfield.

Huddersfield have faltered of late. Carlos Corberan's side have only managed four wins from their last 10 league games. They will hope to take the momentum of their 1-0 win against West Brom last time out into the game against QPR on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Wednesday's contest an exciting matchup.

QPR vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head

Huddersfield have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against QPR, having won four of them.

Huddersfield came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Juninho Bacuna's second-half goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

QPR Form Guide: D-D-W-D-W

Huddersfield Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

QPR vs Huddersfield Team News

Hogg will be a huge miss for Huddersfield

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Luton Town last time out. Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum are all still out injured.

Injured: Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield

Huddersfield will have a host of players missing for the game on Wednesday. Tom Lees will miss the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Duane Holmes, Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo, Jordan Rhodes, Aaron Rowe and Pipa are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Duane Holmes, Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo, Jordan Rhodes, Aaron Rowe, Pipa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tom Lees

QPR vs Huddersfield Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Huddersfield Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Naby Sarr, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Oliver Turton; Danel Sinani, Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward

QPR vs Huddersfield Prediction

The two sides have been on contrasting runs of form and that should become clear during the game on Wednesday.

We predict a well-contested game, with QPR coming away with a win.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Huddersfield

