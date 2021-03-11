QPR vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR and Huddersfield Town will trade tackles at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 victory over bottom-placed Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday. A first-half strike by Ilias Chair was enough to give QPR all three points.

Huddersfield Town could not be separated in a goalless stalemate at home to Cardiff City.

QPR's fine recent form has seen them steer clear of the relegation zone and they currently sit in 12th spot, with 46 points from 34 games.

Huddersfield Town are slightly above the relegation spots in 19th spot but are just six points clear of the drop zone.

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 36 occasions in the past and Huddersfield Town have a slightly better record.

The Terriers have 14 wins and nine draws to their name, while QPR were victorious on 13 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December when first-half goals from Josh Korroma and Harry Toffolo gave Huddersfield Town a 2-0 home victory.

QPR saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end with consecutive defeats suffered against Barnsley and Birmingham City. They have since responded in style with successive victories over Bristol City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Huddersfield are on a four-game winless run and need to start posting positive results if they are to avoid relegation.

QPR form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Huddersfield Town form guide: D-D-L-L-W

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Team News

QPR

The hosts have three players ruled out for the visit of Huddersfield Town. Thomas Carroll (ligament), Charlie Owens (knee) and long-term absentee Luke Amos (ACL) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension worries for the Hoops.

Injuries: Thomas Carroll, Luke Amos, Charlie Owens

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town

The visitors have been ravaged by injury problems in the last few months and currently have six players sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Rolando Aarons (hamstring), Jonathan Hogg (calf), Carel Eiting (knee), Josh Koroma (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee), and Harry Toffolo (back).

Suspension: None

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Jordy de Wijs, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield (GK); Jaden Brown, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Pipa; Alex Vallejo, Aaron Rowe, Juninho Bacuna; Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Yaya Sanogo

QPR vs Huddersfield Town

QPR's good run of form is set to continue with another victory at home. Huddersfield Town's expansive style of play is sure to be exploited by the hosts. However, Carlos Corberan's side could also get on the scoresheet.

Barring an unlikely upset, we expect QPR to record a narrow victory with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Huddersfield Town