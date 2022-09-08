QPR vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

QPR will welcome Huddersfield Town to Loftus Road for a matchday nine fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Swansea City last weekend. Joel Piroe had an eventful first half - missing a penalty and scoring the winner in the space of five minutes.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, fell to a defeat against Blackpool by the same scoreline at home. Theodor Corbeanu's 38th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

QPR FC @QPR Every fan should feel safe when they attend matches at Loftus Road.



Dangerous behaviour has no place in our game



#LoveFootball | #ProtectTheGame Every fan should feel safe when they attend matches at Loftus Road.Dangerous behaviour has no place in our game ⚠️ Every fan should feel safe when they attend matches at Loftus Road.Dangerous behaviour has no place in our game ❌#LoveFootball | #ProtectTheGame https://t.co/pHT6ltAAWk

The defeat left the Terriers in the relegation zone. They currently sit second from bottom, four points away from safety, while QPR are ninth with 11 points.

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 40th meeting between the two teams. Huddersfield have a slightly better record with 15 wins to QPR's 14, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022. Luke Amos and Ilias Chair found the back of the net to twice help QPR come from behind to claim a point in a 2-2 draw away from home.

QPR form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Huddersfield Town form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Team News

QPR

Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards are all unavailable due to injury. George Thomas is a doubt.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos, Taylor Richards

Doubtful: George Thomas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield Town

David Kasumu and Matty Pearson are unavailable due to injury. Luke Mbete is a doubt. Tyreece Simpson - a deadline day signing from Ipswich Town - may not be available till November. Another new signing - Michal Helik from Barnsley - is unlikely to play this game, as he is recovering from an injury.

Injured: David Kasumu, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Michal Helik

Doubtful: Luke Mbete

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XIs

QPR (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng (GK); Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Robert Dickie, Ethan Laird; Stefan Johansen, Sam Field; Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls (GK); Olivier Turton, Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees; Yuta Nakayama, Jonathan Russell, Jack Rudoni, Kayne Hayden; Faustino Anjorin, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas

QPR vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Huddersfield have fallen from the heights of last season that saw them narrowly miss out on promotion, as they are already in an early relegation battle.

QPR, meanwhile, have struggled in recent weeks and are on a three-game winless run but are still favourites in the game. Despite their porous defence, the Hoops should do enough to shut out their visitors for a comfortable win.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Huddersfield Town

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav