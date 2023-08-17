QPR vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Ipswich Town visit Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the EFL Championship on Saturday (August 19), looking to extend their winning start to the season to three games.

The Tractor Boys began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sunderland on the opening day before a 2-0 victory over Stoke City at home on matchday two. With six points in the bag from a possible six, the Suffolk outfit sit atop the Championship, ahead of Leicester City on goal difference.

Interspersed between the two league wins, Ipswich beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the Carabao Cup first round as Kieran McKenna's side continued their bright start to the campaign.

QPR, meanwhile, lost their first game 4-0 to Watford but recovered to beat Cardiff City 2-1 in their next for their first three-pointer of the season. That saw them climb up from 20th position to 16th in the standings.

However, the Hoops were unable to build on the victory in their cup game against Norwich City, who struck in the 99th minute to dump them out in the first round.

QPR vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 79 clashes between the two teams, with both picking up 30 wins apiece.

Ipswich last beat QPR in November 2016, a 3-0 win in the Championship; since then QPR have beaten them in four of their next five clashes.

There has been just one draw in this fixture in the last 16 clashes.

QPR have kept a clean sheet in their last three clashes with Ipswich: 0-0 in December 2017, 2-0 in October 2018 and 3-0 in December 2018.

Ipswich and QPR meet for the first time since December 2018.

QPR vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Given that Ipswich are playing in the second division after four years, their performances have been truly impressive. QPR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, looking shaky at the back and struggling to find their feet going forward. That could lead to a loss against an in-form Ipswich side.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Ipswich

QPR vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes