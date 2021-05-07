QPR vs Luton Town Prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR and Luton Town will trade tackles at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday in the final matchday of the 2021-22 EFL Championship season.

The hosts come into the game off the back of a comprehensive 2-0 away victory over Stoke City and will be looking to end the campaign on a high. Osman Kakay and Charlie Austin scored in each half to give the Hoops all three points.

Luton Town played out a goalless draw with Rotherham United in a rescheduled matchday 26 fixture.

QPR sit comfortably in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 65 points to this point. Luton Town are three places and three points below them.

QPR vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 100th meeting between the sides and QPR have a marginal advantage in the history of this fixture.

The capital side have 39 wins and 29 draws to their name, while Luton Town have been victorious in 31 matches.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 when goals from Macauley Bonne and Charlie Austin gave QPR a 2-0 away win.

Luton Town are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with three draws and three wins apiece recorded in that sequence. QPR have three victories in their last five league games.

QPR form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Luton Town form guide: D-D-W-D-W

QPR vs Luton Town Team News

QPR

The hosts have Charlie Owens and Luke Amos ruled out with knee and ACL injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Charlie Owens, Luke Amos

Suspension: none

Luton Town

Two players are also sidelined for the visitors through injury. Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Eunan O'Kane (broken foot) will be unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'Kane

Suspension: none

QPR vs Luton Town Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Matthew Pearson, James Bree; Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Harry Cornick, James Collins, Elijah Adebayo

QPR vs Luton Town Prediction

This game will pit two of the most expansive sides in the league with nothing left to play for. This sets this up to be one of the more entertaining fixtures with plenty of goalmouth action.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 2-2 Luton Town