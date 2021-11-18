QPR vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Luton Town at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

QPR are currently sixth in the table, two points above their opponents. Despite being unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, Mark Warburton's side have faltered of late, having picked up only one win in their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Luton Town on Friday.

Luton Town are currently 11th in the table with a win potentially taking them up to fifth. Nathan Jones' side have been in inconsistent form and have not been able to string together a run of wins in the league.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City last time out, Luton will hope to bounce back with a win against QPR on Friday.

Both sides have been in similar form of late, and that should make this fixture a well-contested matchup.

QPR vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

QPR have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Luton Town winning only one.

QPR came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Albert Adomah were enough to secure victory on the night, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got on the scoresheet for Luton Town.

QPR Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Luton Town Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

QPR vs Luton Town Team News

De Wijs will be a huge miss for QPR

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Blackpool last time out. Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Andre Gray, Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Luke Berry is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up last month. Apart from that, Nathan Jones will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Friday.

Injured: Luke Berry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Luton Town Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Moses Odubajo, Andre Dozzell, Dominic Ball, Albert Adomah; Chris Willock, Elias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Sluga; Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke; Daniel Potts, Pelly Ruddock, Gabriel Osho, Henri Lansbury, James Bree; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

QPR vs Luton Town Prediction

It's difficult to choose a winner between the two sides given the form that both teams are in at the moment.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a stalemate.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Luton Town

Edited by Peter P