QPR vs Middlesbrough  prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

This game is set to be a fascinating encounter as two teams with bags of quality in QPR and Middlesbrough go toe-to-toe.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock may miss the game as he waits out his quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, meaning assistant boss Kevin Blackwell would take charge of the team.

Boro earned a hard-fought 1-1- draw with Bournemouth last weekend, picking up their first point of the campaign.

QPR come into this one on the back of a 3-2 defeat away at last season’s League One champions Coventry City, a result that will have disappointed the London club following an excellent opening day win against Nottingham Forest.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Head-to-head

Both sides have won one, drawn one and lost one against each other in their last three meetings, QPR coming out 1-0 winners against Boro in their last encounter in July.

A win for QPR on Saturday would make it three games unbeaten against Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.

QPR have come out victorious 19 times against Middlesbrough, and have fallen to defeat on 18 occasions. There have been 16 draws shared between the two outfits.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Team News

QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel, who remains on the radar of Belgian outfit Club Brugge and Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace, is expected to make the cut once again.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Middlesbrough, Ashley Fletcher is a doubt after coming off in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last weekend. New signing Chuba Akpom, who arrived from Greek side PAOK last weekend, could be handed his debut.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ashley Fletcher

Suspended: None

QPR vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley, Osman Kakay, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lee Wallace, Geoff Cameron, Tom Carroll, Bright Osayi-Samuel, George Thomas, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes

Middlesbrough predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair, Djed Spence, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Chuba Akpom, Britt Assombalonga

QPR vs Middlesbrough Prediction

QPR put in a fantastic performance in their opening-day fixture but left Coventry last week disappointed in a game that they probably thought they should have won.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have faced arguably the league’s two toughest teams in their first few games and they will be looking to nail down their first three points of the campaign on Saturday.

Prediction: QPR 1-3 Middlesbrough