QPR vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Middlesbrough at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

QPR are currently 4th in the table, with a win possible taking them into second. Mark Warburton's side lost 2-0 against Peterborough last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win against Boro on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are 7th in the table, six points behind their opponents. Chris Wilder's side will be going into the game off the back of knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against QPR on Wednesday.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table for a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

QPR have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five games against Boro, having won three of them.

QPR came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock, along with an own-goal from Jonny Howson, were enough to secure the three points on the night, with Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks getting on the scoresheet for Middlesbrough.

QPR Form Guide: W-W-D-W-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

QPR vs Middlesbrough Team News

Dieng will be a huge miss for QPR

QPR

Andre Gray, Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair are all unavailable, having been on international duty with their respective nations. Meanwhile, Sam McCallum and Jordan Archer are both doubts for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sam McCallum, Jordan Archer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Gray, Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair

Middlesbrough

Boro have no new injury worries following their victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup over the weekend. Marc Bola and Marcus Browne are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Marc Bola, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Albert Adomah; Chris Willock, Luke Amos; Lyndon Dykes

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijskteel; Neil Taylor, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Andraz Sporar, Folarin Balogun

QPR vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form recently and that should come to the fore during Wednesday's game.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Middlesbrough

Edited by Adit Jaganathan