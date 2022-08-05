QPR vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Queen's Park Rangers (QPR) host Middlesbrough at Loftus Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had disappointing starts to their campaigns.

QPR are currently 21st in the league having lost their opening game of the season 1-0 against Blackburn last time out. Michael Beale's side will want to make a run at qualifying for the playoffs this season and will look to kickstart their season with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Middlesbrough are currently 11th in the table, two points off the top of the table. Chris Wilder's side drew their opening game 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion last time out and will hope to bounce back with a win against QPR on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an exciting contest.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

QPR have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Middlesbrough, having won three of them.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in February. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were on target for QPR, while Dael Fry and Albert Adomah's own-goal were enough to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

QPR Form Guide: L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D

QPR vs Middlesbrough Team News

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Blackburn last time out. Beale will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against West Brom last time out. Wilder will take a full-strength squad into the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Jake Clarke-Salter, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet; Kenneth Paal, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen, Osman Kakay; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zack Steffen; Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Patrick McNair; Ryan Giles, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore

QPR vs Middlesbrough Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides given their recent form and quality and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a low scoring draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Middlesbrough

