QPR vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

QPR will welcome Millwall to Loftus Road for a London derby in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways, having fallen to a 2-1 defeat to Watford at the same venue last weekend. All three goals came after the break, with Jake Livermore scoring a brace for the Hornets while Lyndon Dykes halved the deficit in the 77th minute.

Millwall, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough. They went ahead courtesy of Joe Bryan's 10th-minute strike but Lukas Engel drew Boro level in the 38th minute. Isaiah Jones put the visitors ahead 13 minutes into the second half while Marcus Forss stepped off the bench to complete the scoring in the eighth minute of injury time.

The defeat left the Lions in 16th spot in the standings, having garnered 32 points from 27 games. QPR are second-from-bottom with 21 points to show for their efforts in 27 games.

QPR vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 83 occasions in the past. QPR have 24 wins to their name, Millwall were victorious in 34 previous games while 25 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Millwall claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

QPR have the worst home record in the league, having garnered just nine points from 13 games in front of their fans, six fewer than anybody else.

Millwall have the second-best away defensive record with just 14 goals conceded in 13 games on their travels.

QPR have conceded first in their last three home games.

QPR vs Millwall Prediction

QPR are winless in their last eight league games (six losses) and currently find themselves one spot worse off than when Marti Cifuentes took charge. It is a sharp fall from grace for the 41-year-old as the club lost just one of his first seven games at the helm.

Millwall have been the more dominant side against their fellow capital side in recent years and are chasing a fourth win in five head-to-head games.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Millwall

QPR vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals