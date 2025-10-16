QPR vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

QPR lock horns with Millwall on Saturday as the 10th round of games in the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.
Julien Stephan's QPR are fresh off a 2-1 win at Bristol City just before the international break. After Emil Riis Jakobsen had fired the visitors in front after 32 minutes, the Hoops hit back through Richard Kone and Paul Smyth in the second period to grab all three points.
The win snapped a two-game drawing streak for Stephan's side, who are now sixth in the standings, with 15 points from nine games, winning four.
Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are also coming off a victory in their most recent league outing two weeks ago, beating West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at home. The hosts built on Jake Cooper's first-half opener through Femi Azeez amd Zak Sturge strikes to rubberstamp their win.
Snapping a two-game winless run, losing one, the Lions are up to eighth in the points table, with 14 points from nine games, winning four.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Millwall Championship contest at The Den:
QPR vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 86 meetings across competitions, Millwall lead QPR 35-25, including a 2-1 Championship home win in their most recent clash in February.
- The Lions have won thrice in their last five matchups with the Hoops - all in the Championship - losing once.
- QPR are unbeaten at home this season, winning two of four games, all in the Championship.
- Millwall won their first three road outings of the campaign but have gone winless in their next three, losing one.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: W-D-D-W-W; Millwall: W-L-D-W-L
QPR vs Millwall prediction
The two sides have had similar starts to the season, especially QPR, who are riding a six-game unbeaten run, winning five, to climb up the standings after a three-game losing streak across competitions.
In terms of head-to-head, though, Millwall hold the advantage and have also had the Hoops' number in recent meetings. However, the hosts haven't lost at home this season.
Considering that and their superior goalscoring form (13-9) than the Lions, expect Stephan's side to emerge victorious.
Prediction QPR 2-1 Millwall
QPR vs Millwall betting tips
Tip-1: QPR to win
Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have scored in their last two matchups and three of their last five.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last 12 meetings have had at least two goals.)