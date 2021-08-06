Create
QPR vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

QPR will be looking to start their season with a win at home
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Aug 06, 2021, 05:40 AM ET

Preview

QPR take on Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in their season opener of the 2021-22 EFL Championship on Saturday.

Both sides have enjoyed strong pre-season campaigns and will be looking to take their form into the new season.

QPR were very impressive during pre-season, beating Manchester United 4-2 before holding Leicester City to a 3-3 draw. Mark Warburton's side have strengthened well this summer and will be hoping that their new signings will help them push for promotion.

Milwall also had an unbeaten pre-season campaign and will be looking forward to the upcoming season. Gary Rowett's side will be looking to improve upon their 11th-place finish last term.

The Lions have a relatively easy run of opening fixtures which they should look to capitalize upon.

Both sides will be looking to start their campaigns off with a win and that should make for a feisty matchup.

QPR vs Millwall Head-to-Head

QPR are strong favorites based on the head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Millwall, winning three of them.

QPR came back from 2-0 down to beat Millwall 3-2 the last time the two sides met back in March. Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett gave the Lions the lead before the break, but second-half goals from Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs secured all three points for Mark Warburton's side.

QPR Form Guide: yet to play

Millwall Form Guide: yet to play

QPR vs Millwall Team News

Afobe has been brought in on loan from Stoke City
QPR

Mark Warburton will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes will make a formidable duo upfront for the Rangers, while Stefan Johansen and Andre Dozzell should start in midfield. New goalkeeper Jordan Archer should also make his debut for the club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Mason Bennett will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, new signings Benik Afobe and George Saville should both play from the start on Saturday.

Injured: Mason Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Millwall Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jordan Archer; Yoann Barbett, Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Moses Odubajo; Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin

Millwall Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Scott Malone, Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romeo; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ben Thompson, George Saville; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

QPR vs Millwall Prediction

QPR have strengthened well during the transfer window and should be able to win the game on Sunday.

We predict a highly contested game with QPR coming away with all three points.

Prediction: QPR 1-0 Millwall

Edited by Peter P
