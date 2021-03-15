QPR vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR welcome Millwall to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday for a matchday 37 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on home turf. A second-half strike by Juninho Bacuna was enough to give the Terriers all three points.

Millwall were 1-0 victors away to Derby County. A goal on the stroke of halftime by Shaun Hutchinson helped the Lions to victory.

That win helped Millwall climb up to 10th on the table, while QPR's defeat saw them drop to 13th.

QPR vs Millwall Head-to-Head

This will be the 78th meeting between the sides. Millwall have a better record with 31 wins and 24 draws to their name. QPR were victorious on 22 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 8 December 2020. Second-half goals from Jon Dadi Boedvarsson and Ilias Chair ensured that both sides canceled themselves out in a 1-1 draw.

QPR have lost the momentum that propelled them out of the relegation zone at the start of the year. The Hoops have lost three of their last five league games and need to rediscover their best form.

Millwall have two wins from their last six games and will be looking to register consecutive wins for the first time since February.

QPR form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Millwall form guide: W-L-W-L-D

QPR vs Millwall Team News

QPR

The hosts have three players ruled out for the visit of Millwall. Thomas Carroll (ligament), Charlie Owens (knee) and long-term absentee Luke Amos (ACL) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension worries for the Hoops.

Injuries: Thomas Carroll, Luke Amos, Charlie Owens

Suspension: None

Millwall

The visitors have four injury concerns ahead of the trip to QPR. Connor Mahoney (muscle), Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (ankle) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Ryan Leonard has also been ruled out with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Jake Copper (shoulder) and Murray Wallace (broken foot) have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard

Suspension: None

QPR vs Millwall Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Jordy de Wijs, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

💙 We're still here for you.#QPR — QPR FC (@QPR) March 15, 2021

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Murray Wallace, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, George Evans; Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett

QPR vs Millwall Prediction

The compact playing style of both teams suggests that this could be a low-scoring affair with few chances.

There is little to choose from between the sides and we are predicting a repeat of the result from the first leg, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Millwall