QPR vs Peterborough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Peterborough at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

QPR are currently 6th in the league, six points off the top two. Mark Warburton's side have faltered of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough, on the other hand, are bottom of the table, seven points away from safety. Grant McCann's side have been woeful this season and are winless in their last 11 games across all competitions. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from the game against QPR on Sunday.

This will be a great opportunity for QPR to climb up the table with a win against Peterborough on Sunday.

QPR vs Peterborough Head-to-Head

Peterborough have surprisingly slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with QPR winning the other two.

Peterborough have already beaten QPR twice this season, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 while also beating Mark Warburton's side 2-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

QPR Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Peterborough Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

QPR vs Peterborough Team News

Willock will be a huge miss for QPR

QPR

Chris Willock picked up a leg injury in the 3-1 loss against Nottingham Forest last time out and is out of the game. Lyndon Dykes is still a doubt, while Jordan Archer and Seny Dieng are both still out injured.

Injured: Chris Willock, Jordan Archer, Seny Dieng

Doubtful: Lyndon Dykes

Suspended: None

Peterborough

Peterborough have no new injury worries following their 3-2 loss against Swansea last time out. Dan Butler has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Dan Butler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Peterborough Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Marshall; Dion Sanderson, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne; Lee Wallace, Andre Dozzell, Sam Field, Luke Amos, Moses Odubajo; Elias Chair, Andre Gray

Peterborough Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Cornell; Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards; Bali Mumba, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Joe Ward; Ricky Jade-Jones, Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris

QPR vs Peterborough Prediction

It's hard to see QPR losing this game given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict QPR will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: QPR 2-0 Peterborough

