QPR vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2023

QPR host Preston North End at the Loftus Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday, looking to end their losing run and return to winning ways.

Since beating Watford 1-0 on 11 March, the Hoops have lost their next three, including a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Blackpool, to slip to 18th position in the league table with 42 points from 39 games.

The West London side are three points clear of the relegation zone right now, but if things continue to go the same way they have in the last few weeks, their survival in the second division could plunge into danger.

QPR haven't gone further down the English football hierarchy since the 2003-04 season.

Preston are up in 10th place with 56 points and come into the clash on the back of three wins from their last four league games, including a 3-1 victory over Blackpool at the start of the month on their return from the international break.

QPR vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 clashes between the sides, with QPR winning 14 times over Preston and losing on 19 occasions.

Preston have beaten QPR just once in their last four clashes (2-1 in April 2022 in the Championship).

Having beaten Preston 1-0 earlier in the season, QPR are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Preston have lost just one of their last nine games, having lost seven of their previous 10.

Preston lost 3-2 to QPR last season but haven't lost consecutive league visits to the Hoops since a run of three defeats between 2008 and 2010.

QPR have lost just one of their previous 11 home league games, including four defeats in their last five.

Preston have won only one of their last five away league games, failing to score on four occasions.

QPR vs Preston North End Prediction

QPR are on a downward spiral right now while Preston have improved in the last two months to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Given their contrasting fortunes at the moment, we expect Preston to win this one too, inflicting further damage on QPR.

Prediction: QPR 0-1 Preston North End

QPR vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston North End

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes