QPR vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

QPR will be looking for nothing less than a win when they welcome Preston North End to Loftus Road on Wednesday evening.

Mark Warburton's side have struggled to find the back of the net of late, and there is clearly a lack of self-belief in the squad. They sit 14th on the Championship table, but will fancy their chances against visitors Preston North End who haven't fared any better themselves.

Preston sit just two points above the drop zone after their 1-0 loss at home to Cardiff City. They are currently above only six clubs in the division, and need to start collecting points sooner rather than later if they want to avoid a relegation scramble.

The Lilywhites have actually played some impressive offensive football at times, but need to be more clinical in the final third.

QPR vs Preston North End head-to-head

QPR won 3-1 the last time these two sides met

Impressively, Preston North End have typically dominated against QPR in a large chunk of their encounters from the past. Preston have prevailed on 17 occasions, while QPR have only won 12 times. A total of 16 games have ended in a tie.

However, QPR did do the double over their upcoming opponents last season, winning 2-0 at home and 3-1 away. The aforementioned was actually a surprising feat considering the fact that Preston North End had won six consecutive games against QPR leading up to the 2019-20 season.

Clearly, there is enough inspiration for both teams to draw from the past. They will need it too, as both teams have struggled so far this season.

QPR form: D-D-D-L-W

Preston North End form: L-W-L-L-D

QPR vs Preston North End team news

QPR

The home team made some important new signings before the closing of the summer transfer window, with Albert Adomah and Chris Willock both making their first appearances off the bench in the 0-0 draw against Bournemouth. The former could push for a start against Preston, while young American prospect Charlie Kelman will also be hoping to make his debut this midweek.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Preston North End

📸 First half action from Deepdale. 💪#pnefc pic.twitter.com/G75HKlW7aJ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 18, 2020

Tom Barkhuizen returned to action in the Lilywhites' defeat against Cardiff City after serving a one-match ban, and while the Englishman came off the bench for that one, he could be handed a start against QPR. Sean Maguire could be dropped to the substitutes bench as a result. Ben Pearson and Ryan Ledson should start once again in the middle of the park.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

QPR vs Preston North End predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Lee Wallace; Yoann Barbet; Robert Dickie; Osman Kakay; Geoff Cameron; Dominic Ball; Albert Adomah; Luke Amos; Bright Osayi-Samuel; Macauley Bonne.

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd; Joe Rafferty; Patrick Bauer; Ben Davies; Andrew Hughes; Ryan Ledson; Ben Pearson; Brad Potts; Scott Sinclair; Alan Browne; Tom Barkhuizen.

QPR vs Preston North End prediction

Former Manchester City player Scott Sinclair is a difficult man to stop when in form

Queens Park Rangers' new acquisitions have made them a much stronger team this season, and they should feel confident that they can finally grab their first win in four games against a Preston team who are yet to find their rhythm.

Having said that, Preston North End have a significant amount of quality and experience in the form of ex-Premier League players Scott Sinclair and Ben Pearson among others. The away side have often flattered to deceive, but might just come away with a point on this occasion.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Preston North End.