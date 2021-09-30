QPR vs Preston prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Preston at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having underwhelming seasons so far.

Despite their strong start to the campaign, QPR saw a dip in form at the start of September, which now sees them in eighth in the table.

Mark Warburton's side snapped their five-game winless streak with a 2-0 win against Birmingham last time out. The Hoops will look to take that momentum into the game against Preston on Saturday.

Preston, on the other hand, are on a nine-game unbeaten streak. However, Frankie McAvoy's side have only managed to win one of their last six games across all competitions. The Lilywhites are currently 17th in the table and will hope to win the game against QPR on Saturday.

With both teams looking to climb up the table, Saturday's fixture is sure to be an exciting matchup.

QPR vs Preston Head-to-Head

It is difficult to split the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in February.

QPR Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Preston Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

QPR vs Preston Team News

Johansen will be a huge miss for QPR

QPR

Stefan Johansen has still not recovered from a knock he picked up last week and he is out for the game. Meanwhile, Lee Wallace and Sam Field are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace, Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston

Preston have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Stoke City last time out. Ched Evans, Connor Wickham, Matthew Olosunde and Isaiah Brown are all still out injured.

Injured: Ched Evans, Connor Wickham, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Preston Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Chris Willock, Dominic Ball, Andre Dozzell, Moses Odubajo; Elias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Preston Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Josh Earl, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Gregory Cunningham, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire

QPR vs Preston Prediction

QPR have been in horrible form of late but should have enough quality in the side to win the game.

We predict a tight game, with QPR coming out on top.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Preston

