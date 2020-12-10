QPR vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship continues this weekend, with QPR facing Reading in a London derby on Saturday.

Early league-leaders Reading have now slipped in form and sit in fifth place, but they are still far above QPR – who currently lie in 18th place.

QPR are not too far away from the drop zone, and will be aiming to come out on top at Loftus Road this weekend to keep their distance from the relegation spots.

QPR vs Reading Head-to-Head

QPR are in the midst of a pretty poor run. They have won just two of their past eight games, and have only won four matches all season.

Their last victory was a 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Rotherham on 24 November, while their most recent match was a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Tuesday.

Reading, on the other hand, flew out of the blocks with seven wins in their first eight games, putting them at the top of the table. A shock loss to newly-promoted Coventry ended that run, and set them on a slide of four straight losses. They have since regrouped.

The Royals have now lost just one of their past five matches, losing to Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Historically, Reading have the slight edge over QPR in terms of results. They’ve defeated the Rangers on 41 occasions, while suffering 31 losses. A total of 24 games between the two sides have ended in a draw.

QPR form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Reading form guide: D-W-D-W-L

QPR vs Reading Team News

QPR will be without two players for this match. Defensive midfielders Luke Amos and Charlie Owens remain on the shelf with serious injuries and will not return until 2021.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading have a number of injuries to deal with in this game. Both Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao will need to be assessed following knocks picked up against Birmingham, while John Swift and Felipe Araruna remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

Injured: John Swift, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

QPR vs Reading Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-3-3): Seny Timothy Dieng, Osman Kakay, Robert Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Dominic Ball, Geoff Cameron, Tom Carroll, Bright Samuel, Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria, Sam Baldock

QPR vs Reading Prediction

Despite Reading suffering a setback at the hands of Birmingham this week, they are still one of the Championship’s stronger sides. And even without Joao and Meite, they should probably have enough to get past QPR in this game.

QPR’s defence has struggled all season, conceding 25 goals to make their defence one of the competition’s most leaky. It’s likely that Reading will capitalize on that this weekend to pick up a decent win.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Reading