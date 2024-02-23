QPR vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

QPR host Rotherham United in an EFL Championship matchday 34 relegation six-pointer on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory at Bristol City at the weekend. Ilias Chair's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Rotherham, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat at Ipswich Town in a seven-goal thriler.

They took an early lead through Tom Eaves, but Wes Burns scored either side of Kieffer Moore to give the Tractor Boys a 3-1 lead at the break. Hakeem Odoffin reduced the deficit at the hour-mark before Cafu drew the game level from the spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

However, there was still enough time for more drama, as Omari Huthcinson scored the winner just seconds later. The defeat left the Millers at the bottom of the standings with just 19 points, while QPR are 22nd with 32 points.

QPR vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides. QPR lead 9-8.

Their most recent meeting in November 2023 was a 1-1 draw.

Rotherham are on a 10-game winless run across competitions, losing seven, including the last five.

QPR's 14 points at home is the fewest any side has managed this season.

Rotherham have conceded 64 goals, the worst defensive record in the division.

Rotherham are winless in 29 away league games since November 2022, losing 18.

QPR vs Rotherham Prediction

QPR gave themselves a massive boost in their survival hopes with their victory at the weekend.

The win means they have lost just one of their last six games and are within a point of safety. However, the R's have struggled in front of their fans but should be confident of defeating the division's worst side.

Rotherham are 14 points from safety, and their chances of survival are getting slimmer with each passing week. They have conceded 13 goals in the first 15 minutes of league games this season, the most in the division, highlighting their penchant to start slowly.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: QPR 1-0 Rotherham

QPR vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - QPR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals