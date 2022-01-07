QPR vs Rotherham prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

QPR host Rotherham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides being in similar form of late.

QPR are currently 5th in the EFL Championship and have been in decent form recently, having won three of their last five games. Mark Warburton's side will be going into the game off the back of two consecutive wins. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Rotherham.

Rotherham have been flying this season. Paul Warne's side are currently top of League One and have only lost five games across all competitions this season. They will look to continue their strong form with a win against QPR on Saturday.

Both sides have been strong this season and that should make for an exciting contest.

QPR vs Rotherham Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Rotherham came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in April 2021. A Freddie Ladapo brace and a goal from Michael Smith were enough to secure the win on the night after Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for QPR.

QPR Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Rotherham Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

QPR vs Rotherham Team News

De Wijs will be a huge miss for The Hoops

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Birmingham last time out. Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum are still out injured.

Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Ossie Kakay are away on international duty for the AFCON and will be unavailable.

Injured: Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng, Ossie Kakay

Rotherham

Rotherham came away unscathed from their 4-2 win against Crewe last time out. Paul Warne should have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Rotherham Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jordan Archer; Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne; Moses Odubajo, George Thomas, Sam Field, Lee Wallace; Albert Adomah, Chris Willock; Charlie Austin

Rotherham Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Rarmani Edmonds-Green; Chiedozie Ogbene; Shane Ferguson, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Oliver Rathbone; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith

QPR vs Rotherham Prediction

It's hard to see QPR losing Saturday's game given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict QPR will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: QPR 3-1 Rotherham

