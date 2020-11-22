QPR vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR will welcome Rotherham United to Loftus Road on Tuesday for a matchday 13 clash in the EFL Championship.

The two sides have been inconsistent in their performances to date. They share a similar standing on the table, with QPR occupying 18th spot with 14 points earned from 12 games, while their visitors are directly below them in 19th.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Watford, while Rotherham United were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat away to Swansea City.

QPR vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides and QPR have the slightly-superior head-to-head record.

The capital side were victorious on seven occasions in the past, while Rotherham United picked up six wins. Five previous matches ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in March 2019 when a late goal by Nigeria international Seyi Ajayi was enough to give Rotherham a 2-1 away win.

QPR form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Rotherham United form guide: W-L-L-W-L

QPR vs Rotherham United Team News

QPR

QPR manager Mark Warburton will be without Luke Amos (ACL) and Angel Rangel (Achilles tendon), who are both sidelined with long-term injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Angel Rangel, Luke Amos

Suspensions: None

Rotherham United

The visitors have a raft of injuries and manager Paul Warne will be without five players for this encounter.

Kieran Sadlier (ankle), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Joe Mattock (hamstring), Clark Robertson (broken foot), and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all sidelined due to injury concerns.

There are no suspension worries for Rotherham United.

Injuries: Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Suspension: None

QPR vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Seny Dieng; Niko Hamalainen, Yoann Barbet, Robert Dickie, Osman Kakay; Geoff Cameron; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Albert Adomah, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Rotherham United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman; Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding; Mickel Miller, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Florian Jozefzoon; Freddie Ladapo

QPR vs Rotherham United Prediction

The similar form guide of the two teams suggests that there is little to choose between them, and this is likely to be a tightly-contested game.

QPR have scored 12 goals in their 12 matches to date, while Rotherham have scored 10 goals, suggesting that we could be in for a low-scoring affair.

Although there is a possibility for a slim one-goal victory, it is more likely that we could witness a goalless draw.

Prediction: QPR 0-0 Rotherham United