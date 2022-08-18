QPR vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

QPR and Rotherham United will square off at Loftus Road in an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the same ground to Blackpool on Tuesday. Josh Bowler's strike in first-half injury time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Rotherham United settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw away to Preston North End. The game was dominated by the hosts but a strong defensive showing from the Millers saw them leave Deepdale with a point.

Rotherham United @OfficialRUFC | It was the definition of a '𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲', but how good was it to see three summer defensive recruits stand so firm in Preston?



That's after the Magic Man was up to his usual rock-steady tricks at the weekend too!



It was the definition of a 'solid performance', but how good was it to see three summer defensive recruits stand so firm in Preston? That's after the Magic Man was up to his usual rock-steady tricks at the weekend too!

The draw ensured they maintained their unbeaten start to the season and they currently sit in 10th spot, having garnered five points from three matches. QPR sit in 16th place and have three points to show for their efforts in four matches.

QPR vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides. QPR have a slightly better record with nine wins to their name, while five previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in the third round of the 2021-22 FA Cup in January 2022. QPR progressed after a thrilling 8-7 victory in a penalty shootout.

QPR form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Rotherham United form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D

QPR vs Rotherham United Team News

QPR

George Thomas, Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards have all been sidelined by fitness issues. Jordan Archer and Chris Willock are doubts for the game.

Injuries: George Thomas, Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter, Taylor Richards

Doubtful: Jordan Archer, Chris Willock

Suspension: None

Rotherham United

Joshua Kayode, Tom Eaves, Peter Kioso and Hakeem Odoffin are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Joshua Kayode, Tom Eaves, Peter Kioso, Hakeem Odoffin

Suspension: None

QPR vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng (GK); Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Robert Dickie, Ethan Laird; Stefan Johansen, Sam Field; Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, Andre Dozzell; Lyndon Dykes

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson (GK); Cameron Humphreys, Grant Hall, Lee Peltier; Cohen Bramall, Wes Harding, Benjamin Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay; Conor Washington, Chiedozie Ogbene

QPR vs Rotherham United Prediction

Newcomers Rotherham United have started the season on a stronger note than expected after gaining promotion. Their strong defense has been the cornerstone of their impressive start, having conceded just one goal in three matches.

QPR, by contrast, have been more inconsistent and need to get back on track if they are to boost their chances of returning to the top-flight after eight years away. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Rotherham United

