QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR will host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into this clash on the back of a shock 3-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest. Goals from James Garner, Alex Mighten and Lewis Grabban helped Forest pick up all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday put in an emphatic performance in a 5-0 thrashing of promotion hopefuls Cardiff City. Adam Reach starred with a brace to help his team secure a morale-boosting victory.

That win breathed new life into Wednesday's survival hopes. The South Yorkshire outfit currently sit in 23rd spot and are seven points away from safety. QPR are comfortable in mid-table, having garnered 53 points from 39 games.

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

This will be the 76th meeting between the sides and Sheffield Wednesday have the much better head-to-head record.

The Owls have 32 wins and 18 draws to their name, while QPR have been victorious on 25 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when both sides had to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

QPR have been in relatively decent form of late, with four wins picked up from their last seven games. Sheffield United's run of two wins and a draw from their last four league matches has boosted their chances of survival.

QPR form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Sheffeield Wednesday form guide: W-L-W-D-L

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

QPR

The hosts have four players sidelined with fitness issues. Thomas Carroll (knee), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

Jordy de Wijs is also unavailable with a calf problem.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Thomas Carroll, Charlie Owens, Jordy de Wijs

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors have seven players sidelined through injury. Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost van Aken (ankle) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle), Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) and Chey Dunkley (hamstring) are also ruled out for the trip to the capital.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Darren Moore.

Injuries: Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Dominic Iorfa, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley

Suspension: None

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joseph Wildsmith (GK); Julian Boerner, Tom Lees, Osaze Urhoghide; Adam Reach, Sam Hutchinson, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Palmer; Barry Bannan; Josh Windass, Jordan Rhodes

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

QPR will be keen to get back to winning ways following their thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Wednesday, for their part, will also be buoyed by their convincing victory over Cardiff City.

On the overall balance of play, the hosts have been the better side and we are predicting a comfortable victory for QPR.

Prediction: QPR 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday