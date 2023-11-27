QPR vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023 

QPR and Stoke City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 18 clash on Tuesday (November 28th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Norwich City on Saturday. Hwang Ui-Jo's 22nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Stoke City, meanwhile, fell to a harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers. Scott Wharton broke the deadlock in the fourth minute shortly before getting substituted due to an injury. Andrew Moran and Sammie Szmodics scored in the dying embers of the game to guarantee the result.

The defeat left the Potters in 16th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 17 games. QPR are in the relegation zone and are six points away from safety. They have managed just 10 points from 17 games to sit in 23rd spot.

QPR vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 46th meeting between the two sides. QPR lead 21-13, while ten games have ended all square.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when QPR claimed a 1-0 away win.

The last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

QPR have gone 12 games without a win in the league, losing eight games in this sequence.

Seven of Stoke City's last eight games - including each of the last five - have seen one side fail to score.

QPR have won just one of their last 22 Championship games at home, losing 16 games in this run.

QPR vs Stoke City Prediction

QPR have not competed below the Championship level in two decades but their current reality suggests that they could be playing League One football next term. Things have not improved since Marti Cifuentes's appointment, and the Rs find themselves six points adrift of safety.

Their home form has been a major cause for concern and they have the worst home record in the division with just two points registered from seven games. Furthermore, they have won just one game at Loftus Road since October 2022, so their fans might not be too expectant.

Stoke City have a poor recent record against QPR but their hosts' struggles could give them confidence. Games between the two sides tend to be low-scoring affairs and this trend could continue in a narrow win for the Potters.

Prediction: QPR 0-1 Stoke City

QPR vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stoke City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals