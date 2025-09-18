QPR vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

QPR take on Stoke City in the sixth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Julien Stephen's QPR are coming off a 3-1 win at Wrexham last weekend. Conor Coady and Richard Kone gave the visitors a two-goal advantage at half-time before Kieffer Moore reduced arrears midway through the second period.

However, the Hoops restored their two-goal advantage eight minutes later through Rumarn Burrell to confirm the three points. Following consecutive wins, Stephen's side are up to 12th in the standings, with seven points from five outings, winning two.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 1-0 home win over Birmingham City. Bosun Lawal scored the only goal of the game inside 21 minutes as the Potters rebounded from a matchday four loss at home to West Bromwich Albion.

With 12 points from five games, winning four, Robins' side are only behind leaders Middlesbrough, winning four times.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Stoke Championship showdown at Bet365 Stadium:

QPR vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 49 meetings across competitions, QPR lead Stoke 22-15 but lost their last matchup, 3-1 away in the Championship in March.

The two teams have split their last six meetings - all in the Championship - with each side winning twice each.

The Hoops have won once in their last five home games across competitions, losing twice, with the lone win coming in their most recent outing.

Stoke have won thrice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once, with two of those victories coming this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: W-W-L-L-L; Stoke: W-L-L-W-W

QPR vs Stoke City prediction

The two teams have had contrasting starts to the season. While QPR are gaining momentum after a slow start, Stoke are flying high at the right end of the standings.

In terms of head-to-head, QPR have an advantage, but neither side have dominated recent meetings. However, Stoke are winless in three league visits to the Hoops, losing once.

Nevertheless, considering the Potters' rising start to the campaign, especially on the road, where they have won both outings, expect the trend to continue with a narrow win.

Prediction QPR 1-2 Stoke City

QPR vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both have scored in three of their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four matchups have had at least two goals.)

