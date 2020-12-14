QPR vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City travel to Loftus Road to take on QPR in the EFL Championship on Tuesday night.

Michael O'Neill's Potters will believe that this is a great time for them to face QPR, because the London side hasn't won any of their last five games, losing four of them. That has put QPR in 19th spot in the Championship.

Given the characteristic volatility of the division, QPR know that a few more negative results in the coming weeks could put them in a relegation dogfight, which is not a position they want to be in.

Stoke will be annoyed with their recent form, despite having to contend with a host of important players being injured at the moment.

They built some momentum with wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough, but have thrown that away in their last two games. They lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City, before a 0-0 draw against Derby County.

Despite holding on for a point against Derby, Stoke were distinctly second best in that game, and O'Neill will be desperate to see improvements from his team.

QPR vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

QPR have won 19 of the previous 39 games they have played against Stoke City, losing only 10. Nine games have ended in draws between these two teams.

QPR form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Stoke City form guide: D-L-W-W-D

QPR vs Stoke City Team News

Midfielders Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are injured, and are not expected to return to the QPR team until the turn of the year, at least. Mark Warburton could make a couple of changes for this game, especially in attack, with the likes of Albert Adomah possibly getting a start.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke have been suffering with a host of injury problems recently, but O'Neill is slowly seeing his squad return to full strength, at least in terms of numbers.

John Obi Mikel is expected to return to the Stoke squad for this game, but the encounter could come too early for the likes of Sam Clucas and Joe Allen.

Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Stoke City can confirm that Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the remainder of the 2020/21 season.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 13, 2020

James McClean is available once again, after serving a one-match suspension in the draw against Derby County.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell, Sam Clucas, Lee Gregory, Danny Batth, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies, Joe Allen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Stoke City Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-3-3): Seny Timothy Dieng; Osman Kakay, Robert Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen; Dominic Ball, Geoff Cameron, Tom Carroll; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Lyndon Dykes, Albert Adomah

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josef Bursik; Tommy Smith, Ryan Shawcross, James Chester, Morgan Fox; Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jordan Thompson; Tom Ince, Nick Powell, James McClean; Sam Vokes

QPR vs Stoke City Prediction

QPR have been in horrid form recently, with no wins in five games. We are predicting a narrow win for Stoke City in this game.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Stoke City