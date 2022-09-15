QPR vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

QPR will welcome Stoke City to Loftus Road for an EFL Championship matchday 11 fixture on Saturday.

Just three points separate the two sides in the table, with the hosts currently occupying the eighth spot on 14 points, while Stoke City are five places below them.

QPR come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Millwall on Wednesday. Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen scored after the break to guide the Hoops to all three points.

Stoke City were rampant in a 3-0 win away to Hull City. Lewis Baker scored twice, with each goal coming either side of Ben Wilmot's strike to help the visitors claim the win.

QPR vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. QPR have been historically superior in previous head-to-head matches, having won 20 times in the past.

Stoke City have 13 wins to their name, while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022. Jacob Brown's strike on the stroke of halftime guided Stoke City to a 1-0 home win.

QPR form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Stoke City form guide: W-L-D-W-L

QPR vs Stoke City Team News

QPR

Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards are all unavailable due to injury. George Thomas and Nicholas Hamalainen are doubts.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos, Taylor Richards

Doubtful: George Thomas, Nicholas Hamalainen

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Harrison Clarke, Josh Laurent, Harry Souttar, Sam Clucas and Gavin Kilkenny have been ruled out with fitness concerns.

Injuries: Harrison Clarke, Josh Laurent, Harry Souttar, Sam Clucas, Gavin Kilkenny

Suspension: None

QPR vs Stoke City Predicted XI

QPR (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng (GK); Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Leon Balogun, Ethan Laird; Stefan Johansen, Sam Field; Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Stoke City (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK); Morgan Fox, Aden Flint, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, William Smallbone, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Baker, Jacob Brown; Dwight Gayle, Liam Delap

QPR vs Stoke City Prediction

QPR tend to start their home matches quickly and this trend could be set to continue, although Stoke City's improving defense could prove hard to break down.

There is little to choose between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Stoke City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P