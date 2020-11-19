QPR vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

QPR slipped back down the table following their loss to Blackburn Rovers last time out, ending the renewed joy they had found in winning the previous two matches.

Another loss could see the six-point gap between them and the bottom three reduced yet again.

Watford currently sit second, and will make it three wins in a row should they win on Saturday.

A victory could also see them go top if Reading slip up and Norwich don’t better their result. There’s a lot in this game for both outfits.

QPR vs Watford Head-to-Head

The last fixture between these two took place in February 2019 when Watford won 1-0 in the FA Cup.

The last Championship game between them happened in April 2014 when QPR emerged 2-1 victors.

In fact, QPR have not lost to the Hornets in their least three league encounters.

Advertisement

There have been an incredible 113 matches between the two in their respective histories – QPR winning 50 of those and losing just 33.

We've enjoyed one or two decent trips to Loftus Road in the past...



Who remembers this one from 2010? 🙌#ThrowbackThursday #QPRWAT pic.twitter.com/qhwroBUv0i — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 19, 2020

QPR vs Watford Team News

QPR seemingly have no new injury worries aside from Luke Amos’ long-term ligament damage. George Thomas may come back into the matchday squad following his knock.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see if Bright Osayi-Samuel makes the cut after being out of favor with QPR boss Mark Warburton since refusing to sign a new deal with the club.

Injured: Luke Amos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troy Deeney could make his first start of the season this weekend after being hampered by injury over the last few months.

Injured: Isaac Success, Adam Masina, Tom Bele-Bashiru

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Watford Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair, Doiminic Ball, Lyndon Dykes

Watford predicted XI (5-2-1-2): Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Will Troost-Ekong, Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, Etienne Capoue, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro, Ismalia Sarr

Advertisement

QPR vs Watford Prediction

Watford have been in fine fettle recently, as many expected them to be, and there’s no reason why this won’t continue in this weekend's encounter with QPR.

Steeped in top-flight quality and experience, the Hornets are likely going to be too much for the hosts to handle on Saturday.

Prediction: QPR 0-2 Watford