QPR vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

QPR and West Brom will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away to Norwich City on Wednesday.

West Brom claimed the maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Blackpool. Okay Yokuslu's goal five minutes from time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win helped the Baggies climb off the foot of the table but they are still three points away from safety. QPR sit in fourth spot with 31 points to their name from 18 games.

QPR vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past. QPR have 17 wins to their name while West Brom were victorious on 22 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2022 when QPR claimed a narrow 1-0 home win.

QPR are unbeaten in six matches at Loftus Road, winning four, including the last three but they kept a clean sheet in just one of those games.

West Brom have just one win from their last nine away matches in all competitions, losing four matches in this run.

Five of QPR's eight home games this season have produced three or more goals.

Six of West Brom's last seven league games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net.

QPR vs West Brom Prediction

QPR have strong aspirations to secure a return to the top-flight after seven years away. The Rs have a game in hand over the Championship's top two and a win here would boost their chances of claiming one of the automatic promotion spots.

West Brom's atrocious run of three successive defeats was snapped with their midweek victory, although they remain in the relegation zone.

The Baggies are one of the top quality sides in the league but their underperformance has put them on the verge of relegation to League One for the first time since 1991. We are backing QPR to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 West Brom

QPR vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - QPR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (QPR have kept a clean sheet in just

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of QPR's eight home games this season have produced three or more goals).

Poll : 0 votes