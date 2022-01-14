QPR vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host West Brom in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to make it three wins in a row for the second time this season.

They beat both Bristol City and Birmingham City away from home with an identical 2-1 scoreline in their last two outings.

Later on Saturday, the Hoops saw off Rotherham 8-7 on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup after the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

The Baggies are looking to end a three-game winless run in the league, while also bowing out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 home loss to Brighton last weekend.

QPR vs West Brom Head-To-Head

There have been 49 clashes between the sides, with QPR winning in only 16 games. West Brom have beaten them 22 times.

That includes a 2-1 loss away from home in the September reverse earlier this season.

West Bromwich Albion @WBA



Take a look at our gallery of training photos as we get ready for the weekend. 📸 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚.Take a look at our gallery of training photos as we get ready for the weekend. 📸 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚. 👊Take a look at our gallery of training photos as we get ready for the weekend. 📸

QPR Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

West Brom Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

QPR vs West Brom Team News

QPR

Jordan Archer picked up an injury during their penalty shootout win over Rotherham in the FA Cup on Saturday and will miss the clash.

David Marshall could come in for him in between the sticks.

The Hoops are also without Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay as the players are currently away on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Jordan Archer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay

QPR FC @QPR A big weekend ahead.



Who's with us in W12 on Saturday?



#QPR | A big weekend ahead.Who's with us in W12 on Saturday? #QPR WBA 🔜 A big weekend ahead.Who's with us in W12 on Saturday? 🙋#QPR | #QPRWBA

West Brom

The Baggies won't have Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan through injuries, while Semi Ajayi is away at the AFCON in Cameroon.

Cedric Kipre will serve a one-game ban for his red card in the last match. However, Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone return from their own suspensions.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan

Suspended: Cedric Kipre

Unavailable: Semi Ajayi

QPR vs West Brom Predicted XI

QPR (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet; Moses Odubajo, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace; Chris Willock; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes.

West Brom (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach; Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana; Callum Robinson.

QPR vs West Brom Prediction

Goals are almost certain whenever these sides meet, with nine of their last 11 clashes seeing both sides scoring at least once.

With both teams pushing for a promotion, we're expecting them to take a cautious approach that will result in a score draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: QPR 1-1 West Brom

Edited by Peter P