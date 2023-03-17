Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Queens Park Rangers host Birmingham City at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday (March 18) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a torrid run of results in the second half of the season and now find themselves fighting for survival. QPR were thrashed 6-1 by Blackpool in their last game, conceding thrice in the opening 15 minutes as Gareth Ainsworth's sluggish start to life in the Hoops' dugout continues.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents this season, struggling in the league since the start of the year. They lost 3-0 to Watford in their last game and will feel they could have at least gotten on the scoresheet after an improved second-half showing.

The visitors have 42 points from 37 games and sit 18th in the standings and are seven points above the drop zone,

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between QPR and Birmingham, with the hosts narrowly trailing 25-24.

The visitors won 2-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a run of back-to-back defeats in the fixture.

The Hoops have lost just one of their last nine home games in the fixture.

Only five of the Blues' 11 league wins this season have come away from home.

QPR have picked up 22 points at home in the league this season, the third-fewest in the division..

The hosts have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 58.

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City Prediction

QPR have lost six of their last seven league games and have won just one of their last 15 games across competitions. They have won just one home game since early November last year and could struggle here.

Birmingham, mneanwhile, have won just one of their last seven games in the league. They have struggled on the road recently and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last five games.)

Poll : 0 votes