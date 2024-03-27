Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Queens Park Rangers lock horns with Birmingham City as round 39 of the Championship beckons on Friday (March 29).

Marti Cifuentes' QPR are coming off a goalless stalemate at Sunderland in their previous outing. The result did the Hoops litle favours, as they remain just a point ahead of the relegation zone, with 40 points in 38 games. It was their third straight winless outing, losing twice.

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray's Birmingham lost 1-0 at home to Watford in their last game. Emmanuel Dennis' 46th-minute winner proved to be the undoing for the Blues, who are also above the relegation but only on goal difference, in 21st place in the standings, a place and a point behind QPR.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Birmingham Championship clash:

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City head-to-head and key stats

In 68 meetings across competitions, QPR trail Birmingham 26-24.

Both teams have two wins apiece in their last five clashes, with their most recent one being a goalless stalemate at Birmingham in September.

QPR have won once and lost as many times in their last five home games.

Birmingham are winless in six road outings, losing five.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent one first): QPR: D-L-D-W-W; Birmingham: L-L-L-D-L

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City prediction

Both sides have had largely forgettable campaigns as they brace themselves for a relegation scrap to avoid the drop.

QPR's recent form is a bit more promising than their opponents, though, winning thrice in six games across competitions but none in their last three. Birmingham, meanwhile, haven't won in six games across competitions, losing five - including the last three - since beating Sunderland 2-1 at home in February.

In terms of their head-to-head record, there's little to separate the two teams, but the Hoops are winless in three meetings with Birmingham without scoring. That includes a 1-0 home defeat in this fixture last season.

However, Birmingham's recent form is hardly promising, making this a tricky game to call. Considering all these factors, a low-scoring stalemate will likely ensue.

Pick: QPR 1-1 Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip 2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hoops have had just one shutout in five games.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last meetings have produced at least two goals.)