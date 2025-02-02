Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025 

Queens Park Rangers will host Blackburn Rovers at the Loftus Road Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured disappointing results in recent outings and will be looking to get back on track this week as they sit 14th in the league table with 38 points.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Millwall on Saturday, falling behind in the opening minute of the contest and drawing level in the third minute before conceding a second and final time midway through the half.

Similarly, Blackburn Rovers have struggled to perform in the league of late, although they managed to return to winning ways last time out, beating Preston North End 2-1 on home turf featuring goals from Makhtar Gueye and former Rangers man Todd Cantwell.

Trending

The visitors have now climbed back into the promotion playoffs spot, sitting fifth in the league table with 45 points and will be keen to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time since mid-December.

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between QPR and Blackburn. The home side have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 30 times. There have been 12 draws between the two clubs.

The visitors have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Riversiders have scored 34 goals in the Championship this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

QPR are on a run of back-to-back league defeats after losing just one of their previous 13 in the competition. They have, however, won all but one of their last six home matches and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Blackburn, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game losing streak and will be looking to take inspiration from that this week. They are, however, winless in their last four away league games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the Rovers' last eight away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback