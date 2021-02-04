Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers welcome Blackburn Rovers to Loftus Road for a clash in the Championship this Saturday.

Following some improved results recently, the Riversiders have got their campaign back on track. Blackburn have won three of the last four games and drawn the other. That is a massive improvement after winning only once from the previous six.

They're now up to eighth in the standings with 11 wins from 26 games. Blackburn even have a game in hand over Bournemouth and Middlesbrough, two sides who are right above them.

Their greatest strength this season has been a menacing attack, led by the in-form Adam Armstrong. He has scored 17 of his side's 41 goals, and trails only Brentford's Ivan Toney in the scoring charts.

The Super Hoops, meanwhile, are down in 17th place after a tough campaign thus far.

In fact, they went the entire month of December without a single win, which left them perilously close to the drop zone.

However, three wins from four games last month has cut manager Mark Warburton and co. some slack. Yet, they remain only four points from the bottom-three.

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

In 52 games, Rovers have beaten QPR on 25 occasions, while the London side have won only 15 times.

In fact, they've lost six of the last seven matches against Blackburn. Meanwhile, the only win during that run, coming in October 2019, was QPR's first in 20 years.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Queens Park Rangers

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the two long-term absentees for the Bluebirds, who otherwise do not have fresh injury issues.

Injured: Luke Amos and Charlie Owens

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the match and have no suspended players to worry about.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Jarrad Branthwaite, Barry Douglas; Stewart Downing, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton.

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Robert Dickie, Geoff Cameron, Yoann Barbet; Todd Kane, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace; Ilias Chair, Macauley Bonne, Charlie Austin.

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn have been poor away from home, winning only twice from the last 10 away games in all competitions. However, they have a better attack at this point, even capable of blowing QPR out of their own park.

We expect Blackburn Rovers to narrowly beat QPR.

Prediction: Queens Park Ragers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers