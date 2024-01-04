Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Queens Park Rangers will host Bournemouth at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a largely disappointing league campaign and will hope they can find better luck in the FA Cup this weekend. They were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City in their last match, with Paul Smyth's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents.

Queens Park Rangers faced Fleetwood Town at this stage of the competition last season, losing 2-1 to the Cods and will hope they can come out on top this time around.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong run of results in the Premier League in recent weeks but will take a break from league assignments this weekend. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the road last time out, finding themselves three goals down before substitute Alex Scott scored a late consolation goal to open his account for the Cherries.

Like their opponents, the visitors were also knocked out at this stage of the FA Cup last season after losing 4-2 on home turf to Burnley.

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 meetings between QPR and Bournemouth. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 29 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash back in 2021 which the Cherries won 1-0.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three matches in this fixture.

QPR have picked up just nine points on home turf in the English Championship this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Prediction

QPR are on a six-game winless streak with four of those games ending in defeat. They have lost their last two home games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a four-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten run and will be looking to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups at the Loftus Road Stadium)