Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth go to Loftus Road this weekend to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, hoping to keep up their push for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

The Cherries are sixth in the standings with 13 wins and 10 draws from 30 games and trail Reading by just two points.

They're unbeaten in their last three games, defeating Birmingham City and Rotherham United on either side of a goalless stalemate against Nottingham Forest.

However, it's also worth noting that Jonathan Woodgate's side beat Burnley in the FA Cup during this period, claiming a 2-0 win at Turf Moor. They are the only Championship team remaining in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Confidence in their camp is naturally high and it'll be interesting to see if that's enough to beat an improving QPR.

With five wins and just one loss from the last six games, the Superhoops have steered themselves clear of the drop zone, having trailed in 19th position at one point.

They're still six points off mid-table in 16th place and will aim to extend their run further as Bournemouth have a history of struggling at this ground.

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

In 75 meetings, Queens Park Rangers have claimed the spoils 33 times while Bournemouth have been victorious on 27 occasions.

However, earlier this season they played out a goalless stalemate at Bournemouth.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Team News

Queens Park Rangers

The Hoops do not have fresh injury concerns. Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the only long-term absentees.

Injured: Luke Amos and Charlie Owens

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke is the only major casualty facing the Cherries as the striker picked up an ankle injury at the start of the month.

Injured: Dominic Solanke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Rob Dickie, Geoff Cameron, Yoann Barbet; Todd Kane, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace; Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes.

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic; Adam Smith, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly, Diego Rico; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Junior Stanislas, Sam Surridge, Arnaut Danjuma.

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth are winless in 11 away games against QPR, which should give the hosts a psychological advantage.

However, considering the Cherries are fighting for promotion, we expect them to do enough to secure a point.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Bournemouth